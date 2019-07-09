You probably came to this article wondering why DisneyLand isn’t the happiest place on earth… *NEWSFLASH* It really is. DisneyLand is wonderful, amazing, place filled with your kids most amazing dreams. Believe me, I’ve always dreamed of going to DisneyLand just because it was a dream of mine as a kid. So I could imagine that this is a dream for others as well. Unfortunately, that dream was in fact ruined by people in this video.

THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF WHAT NOT TO DO AT DISNEYLAND.

What I get from this video, is basically the big girl spat on the man and they started fighting. The big girl dude jumps in, and starts fighting then dude in the pink girl comes in and joins the fight.

Today at the happiest place on earth. pic.twitter.com/79j2godsUz — OutSide (@ImReallyOutHere) July 8, 2019

In the next video, The dude in the pink mom gets hit, but he immediately attacks the big girl thinking it was her. Until a bystander…Told him that it wasn’t her that hit his mom it was his girl. That’s when he started to beat up his girlfriend.

DisneyLand Was NOT The Happiest Place On Earth Here’s Why…. was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

