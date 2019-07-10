LIES!: Wendy Williams IS NOT Dating Dr. Porcher!?

Somebody’s lying…now the question is who??
via: PageSix
“It’s flattering to hear, but it’s not the case,” he said. “I’m in a relationship. I just worked security for her for a couple of weeks after she filed for divorce.”
Porcher’s account lines up with our April report that Williams, 54, beefed up security to protect her from estranged husband Kevin Hunter.
Porcher, who now works as a professor at Pace University and has even appeared on Williams’ show in the past as a correspondent, joked he wouldn’t mind being Williams’ arm candy.
“I wish that was the case, but I shouldn’t say that because I do have somebody,” he joked. “I should say, fortunately, that’s not the case.”
