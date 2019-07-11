QUEEN TINGS!: Beyonce Shut Down The Grand Canyon For Her Video Shoot

Beyonce is getting the star treatment at one of the most beautiful locations in the Grand Canyon — but her music video shoot will likely piss off a few die-hard campers.
TMZ obtained this footage of Bey and her crew as they shot Wednesday in the shadow of the spectacular Havasu Falls. That’s her draped in a blue dress with the stunning backdrop … a majestic waterfall, bright blue waters and a tiny forest of green. Easy to see why Beyonce would want to shoot here — for those not in the know, Havasu Falls is right next to a super-exclusive campsite that requires a reservation that’s tough to get. The Havasupai tribe owns the land and only approves 300 camping passes a day. Thousands of people get turned away daily. Beyonce plays by different rules.
Continue reading Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
[caption id="attachment_3019258" align="alignleft" width="951"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption]
Beyonce is back on Instagram and is blessing us with her beauty and killer fashion game!
Here she is slaying and flawless in 2019.