QUEEN TINGS!: Beyonce Shut Down The Grand Canyon For Her Video Shoot

2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Queen pulled her Queen moves in the Grand Canyon for her latest video shoot.

via: TMZ

Beyonce is getting the star treatment at one of the most beautiful locations in the Grand Canyon — but her music video shoot will likely piss off a few die-hard campers. 
TMZ obtained this footage of Bey and her crew as they shot Wednesday in the shadow of the spectacular Havasu Falls. That’s her draped in a blue dress with the stunning backdrop … a majestic waterfall, bright blue waters and a tiny forest of green. 
Easy to see why Beyonce would want to shoot here — for those not in the know, Havasu Falls is right next to a super-exclusive campsite that requires a reservation that’s tough to get. The Havasupai tribe owns the land and only approves 300 camping passes a day. Thousands of people get turned away daily. 
Beyonce plays by different rules.

QUEEN TINGS!: Beyonce Shut Down The Grand Canyon For Her Video Shoot was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

