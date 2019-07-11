QUEEN TINGS!: Beyonce Shut Down The Grand Canyon For Her Video Shoot

The Queen pulled her Queen moves in the Grand Canyon for her latest video shoot.

Beyonce is getting the star treatment at one of the most beautiful locations in the Grand Canyon — but her music video shoot will likely piss off a few die-hard campers.

TMZ obtained this footage of Bey and her crew as they shot Wednesday in the shadow of the spectacular Havasu Falls. That’s her draped in a blue dress with the stunning backdrop … a majestic waterfall, bright blue waters and a tiny forest of green.

Easy to see why Beyonce would want to shoot here — for those not in the know, Havasu Falls is right next to a super-exclusive campsite that requires a reservation that’s tough to get. The Havasupai tribe owns the land and only approves 300 camping passes a day. Thousands of people get turned away daily.

Beyonce plays by different rules.

