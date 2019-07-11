BijouStarFiles: Kanye West Reportedly Star Wars Themed Low-Income Housing Units

Kanye has another one of his creative ideas and this time he building housing projects.

via: TheShaderoom

In a interview with Forbes, Kanye gives a first look at his low-income housing project. Ye is reportedly creating housing units to resemble what Luke Skywalker lived in on Star Wars.

Forbes’ Zack O’Malley Greenburg takes a trip with Kanye to the California woods, where models of the units are being designed and constructed.

“Inspired by Luke Skywalker’s childhood home, West has been working with a team to design prefabricated structures that sport the same austere aesthetic, with the goal of deploying them as low income housing units,” Greenburg writes. “He tells me they could be used as living spaces for the homesless, perhaps sunk into the ground with light filtering through the top.”

