Drake Reveals Lineup for OVO Fest

Drake has unveiled the lineup that will be performing at the OVO Fest in August. Some of the performers will be B2K, Mario, Lloyd, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, and Bobby V.

To be honest, that is a very underwhelming lineup. It looks like it would have a jam packed show that would probably sell out if it was maybe, 2008? Nonetheless, Drake is a man of very calculated moves, and maybe he knows something we don’t. Also, you can never count Drake out to have some surprise guest appearances.

The OVO Fest will also feature two more events, the OVO Summit and OVO Bounce. The summit will serve as “an immersive conference for Canadian creatives and lifestyle entrepreneurs looking to grow their careers,” while OVO Bounce will be a basketball showcase event and will take place at the University of Toronto Goldring Centre.

The festival is expected to kick off on July 29 with the OVO Bounce, and will wrap up on August 5 with Drake’s performance on the Budweiser Stage. Tickets will go on sale July 12.

In other news, it was revealed yesterday by Forbes magazine that Drake came in at #25, so maybe the proceeds from the OVO Fest will push him higher up the list for 2020.

