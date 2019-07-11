Albert Haynesworth took to Instagram to notify his fans that he is in dire need of a kidney transplant following a kidney failure on Sunday.

Haynesworth has been battling kidney disease for a couple years now and in the post he admits it is hard to understand how his body can fail like this so close removed from being an athlete. “It’s hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season in retirement that my body has taken another major blow,”

Haynesworth has had his medical troubles in the past, in 2015 he suffered two brain aneurysms that cost him some of his cognitive abilities.

“I don’t feel as sharp as I used to as far as problem-solving and answering questions and things,” Haynesworth said at the time.

Haynesworth retired from the NFL in 2011, during his time in the league he played for the Tennessee Titans, Washington Redskins, New England Patriots, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2009 Haynesworth signed one of the richest contracts for a defensive tackle at the time, seven year $100 million, with $41 guaranteed, and he could earn up to $115 million if all the incentives were met.

If you are interested in helping Albert Haynesworth, and giving this precious gift please call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2.

Former NFL Player Albert Haynesworth is in ‘Dire Need of a Kidney’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: