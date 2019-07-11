Former NFL Player, Albert Haynesworth In “Dire Need” Of Kidney Donor, Makes Plea On Instagram

Former Tennesse Titan star defensive tackle, Albert Haynesworth is facing the biggest challenge in his life right now. The 38-year-old retired NFL player revealed via his Instagram account that he has been suffering from kidney failure “for a few years now.” and is in “dire need” of a donor for a transplant. He used the social media platform to make his plea to his 10K followers for help at the suggestion of his doctors.

NFL 2x Pro Bowler former DT Albert Haynesworth is in dire need of a kidney. “If you are interested in giving this precious gift please call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2.”

In the post, Haynes starts off his plea for help, stating:

“Well, this is hard for me to say, but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends, and fans. Some of you may know I’ve been battling kidney disease for a few years … now the time has come family, friends, and fans, I’m in dire need of a kidney … mine have finally failed me on July 7, 2019. It’s hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season in retirement that my body has taken another major blow.

This isn’t Haynesworth first health scare since leaving the league, as stated in the post he also suffered a brain aneurysm in November 2014 which landed him in intensive care he revealed in a radio interview on a Nashville station in 2016. He also suffered from cognitive issues in 2015, doctors told the 2-time Pro-Bowler that they could not determine if playing football contributed to those issues or his aneurysms.

Haynesworth was drafted out of the University of Tennessee by the Tennessee Titans with the 15th overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft. He played seven seasons with the Titans before moving on to the Washington Redskins where he signed a seven-year $100 million free agent contract with a record $41 million in guarantees and performance incentives. Unfortunately, he only lasted two seasons with the team, but well-publicized clashes with the coaching staff and legal issues led to the Redskins trading him to the New England Patriots in 2011 for a fifth-round draft pick.

His stint with Patriots didn’t last long with the defensive lineman only lasting one season with the team before being waived after he reportedly got into a sideline confrontation with assistant coach Pepper Johnson. He was immediately picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was released in the spring subsequently bringing his career to an end. Over his 10-year playing career, Haynesworth had 347 tackles, 30 1/2 sacks, and six forced fumbles.

Our thoughts are with Albert Haynesworth and his family, and we are hoping he finds a donor quickly.

