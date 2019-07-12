‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Debuted At No. 1 On TV Among Key African American Demographics

On June 29, The Bobby DeBarge Story made its premiere on TV One, and it definitely left a mark.

The network’s original biopic debuted at #1 on T.V. (broadcast and cable) among key African Americans demographics and clocked in as the #1 TV One Primetime Performance. The four airings of the original movie during premiere weekend also had a combined reach of 1.8 million unique viewers.

In addition to all this, the movie ranks as TV One’s #4 Original Movie premiere in the history of the network behind When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story (#1), Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story (#2) and Bobbi Kristina (#3).

The Bobby DeBarge Story follows the intense life of the former lead singer of the 70’s R&B/funk band Switch, who was also the eldest sibling of the world-famous pop group DeBarge. Despite his success in the music world, the celebrated falsetto singer also lived a life of peril as he struggled with fame and fortune while dealing with the memories of his dysfunctional childhood. Roshon Fegan, of Shake It Up fame, brilliantly took on the roll of Bobby DeBarge with cast support from people like Tyra Ferrell, Blue Kimble and Adrian Marcel.

Along with strong ratings, the biopic also took social media by storm with the hashtag #BobbyDeBargeStory becoming a Top 10 nationally-trending topic on Twitter for over a three-hour duration, ranking as high as number four.

If you missed all the music, celebration and drama, you can check out an encore screening of the flick on TV One on Sunday, July 21 at 4 p.m. ET. Viewers can also downloaded the TV ONE App and watch the movie there.

