Miley Cyrus Says Marriage To Liam Hemsworth Is ‘Confusing’ Since She’s Sexually Attracted To Women

World premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame'

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

These days when you see Miley Cyrus‘ name in a headline, it usually means she’s done or said something that’s “SMH” worthy — or overshared info that it’s not our business to know. In a new interview with Elle Magazine, the singer/actress opened up about leaving Hannah Montana, being a young adult in Hollywood, and her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth.

Fans were (not-so) shocked when 26-year old Miley revealed that her marriage to Liam is “confusing and modern.”

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it.”

And by get it, she’s talking about the fact that she’s in a heteronormative marriage, but still sexually attracted to women.

“I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Love is Love, so do whatever floats your boat, Ms. Miley. Wonder what Papa Billy Ray Cyrus thinks about this.

