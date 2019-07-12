R. Kelly Arrested On More Than A Dozen Charges Including Child Pornography & Sex Trafficking

Here we go again SMH…

via ABC

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago released a statement saying Kelly was arrested on a 13- count indictment returned Thursday in the Northern District of Illinois. The statement said charges included child pornography and obstruction of justice, but did not say how many counts of each of those were included, nor what any other charges may be included in the indictment.

Kelly was arrested by New York Police Department detectives in Chicago, and is expected to be brought back to New York City, officials said.

Kelly’s publicist confirmed his client was arrested on federal sex crime charges and is in custody in Chicago. He said a news conference is planned for Friday morning to discuss the charges. Kelly’s attorneys have not commented on the latest round of charges.

