According to tweets concert goers, Lil Wayne supposedly quit his tour with Blink-182 last night.

(And today, I learned that Lil Wayne was on tour with Blink-182.)

Lil Wayne is allegedly ending his part in the tour after he announced to a crowd in Virginia that he was not used to how things were going. He then walked off stage after completing just four songs.

His fans were left baffled and confused. They also found time to make some jokes about the whole ordeal:

Lil Wayne dropping off the Blink 182 tour is the funniest thing to happen since they announced they’d tour together — carly (@wideblueeyes) July 12, 2019

We just drove an hour and a half to @JiffyLube_Live and @LilTunechi played for 15 minutes. What is this! — Josh Sefcik (@Joshsef21) July 12, 2019

Despite all the rumors, and the apparent small meltdown Weezy had on stage, he took to Twitter Friday afternoon to clear up the rumors that he is walking away.

“Yesterday was krazy! But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow!”

Yesterday was krazy! But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) July 12, 2019

Wayne and Blink 182 started their tour on June 27 in Ohio.

In an interview with ET, Travis Barker explained how the tour came about.

“I toured with Lil Wayne in 2006 and I think he has a project coming out as well,” he shared. “So, we just came up with the idea of touring together. ‘Cause I think we just share some of the same things.”

If you’re interested in purchasing tickets to one of the shows you can do so here.

Lil Wayne Walks off Stage During Blink-182 Tour was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: