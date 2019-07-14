Soulja Boy Released From Prison 5 Months Early

Sources report that Atlanta rapper Soulja Boy has been released from the Van Nuys jail in Van Nuys, California on Sunday (July 14), according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records.

“Shout out to all the fans that been writing me,” Soluja said in a statement to fans last month. “I been reading all y’all letters. I appreciate it. I’m going on tour. Like I said, the biggest comeback of 2019. Jail? Jail? Come on, man. You know I do this. Shout out to everybody that’s been holding me down, come to visit me, putting money on my books. I love all my fans, it ain’t over. It’s a minor setback for a major comeback.”

While he was behind bars, the (separate) kidnapping case that he was facing has been thrown out due to a lack of evidence. His recent jail sentence was issued due to a violation of Soulja’s probation after officials found ammunition in his home during a raid.

Soulja was released early due to a mixture of “good behavior, time served, and overcrowding,” officials say.

