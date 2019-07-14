Superstar rap couple, Card B & Offset spared no expense for their daughter Kulture’s 1st birthday party. The couple spent upwards of $400K on the party and Baby Kulture was all smiles the entire time.

The “Onederful” themed birthday party was thrown in New York City with a huge crowd on hand to wish the little princess a happy birthday. According to TMZ, the cake alone costed upwards of $100K, themed with characters from the Netflix series Word Party.

Cardi B and Offset Drop $400K On Baby Kulture’s 1st Birthday Party was originally published on 92q.com

