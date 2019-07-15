Soulja Boy To Be Released From Jail 146 Days Early For Good Behavior

I gotta keep it real, I forgot the kid was locked up. Hopefully he turns this latest lesson into something positive, I don’t know how much longer we could’ve gone without Big Soulja wildin’ all over the internets.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Soulja Boy can resume his self-proclaimed “biggest comeback of 2019.” According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records, Big Draco is scheduled to be released from jail Sunday (July 14).

Sources in the L.A. Sheriff’s Department told TMZ the viral rap sensation secured his release due to good behavior, time served and overcrowding. He’ll now be getting out 146 days early after originally being sentenced to 240 days in jail.

