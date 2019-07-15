Cardi B & Offset Reportedly Drop $400K On Kulture’s 1st Birthday Party

I think for my first kid’s first birthday I grabbed a cake from Dairy Queen on the way home from work. I was salty it cost as much as it did, but hey, at least my daughter didn’t even like the cake, so the price was neither here nor there.

Hip hop royalty Cardi B and Offset did a bit more than I did for their own daughter. Check it out.

NEW YORK, NY – Cardi B and Offset spared no expense for their daughter Kulture’s first birthday party. The couple reportedly spent $400,000 on the celebration held Saturday night (July 13) in Manhattan.

The theme for the party was Word Party, which is an animated show on Netflix. According to E! News, Kulture received presents such as a Word Party pendant created by Eliantte & Co.

