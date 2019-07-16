Miami Swim Week 2019 will give you all the swimsuit inspo you need for summer vacation, baecation and beyond. This year we got diverse bodies and swimsuit styles that will have you ready to pack for your next resort vacation. Swimwear is more than just bikini’s and one pieces. The colors, cutouts, and accents have created stylish pieces that will make you want to spend more time poolside posing than actually swimming!

Personally, I love having a unique bathing suit or something that has just a little flair. It was great to see all the trends for swimwear. We rounded up our top 9 trends for you to see. Keep on clicking to check them out!

TREND REPORT: What’s Hot In Swimwear Based Off The Runway At Miami Swim Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

