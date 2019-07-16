Nipsey Hussle Posthumously Under Investigation For Possible Gang Ties

The New York Times reports that Nipsey Hussle is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department and the city’s attorney’s office, even after the rapper and community leader’s death in March. According to the publication, Hussle, his business associates, as well as his Marathon Clothing store, are all under investigation to determine if the strip mall he owned was a center for gang activity.

The investigation started before Hussle’s murder this past March and is currently ongoing. Although a direct reason was not given as to why the investigation began, a spokesman for the LAPD told the Times that they are negotiating with Hussle’s partners on the property to “mitigate some of the crime issues.”

Blacc Sam, Hussle’s brother briefly mentioned in his eulogy how the city pressured Hussle’s former landlords to evict him and his associates but instead, the former owners sold the property to Hussle and a group of investors. City Council members who represent the area have inquired about the investigation on Hussle and his partners for years to understand the reasoning.

“I think everybody in the community will do everything we can to make sure the ventures he started will continue,” Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson said. “And this is a very confusing hiccup in this process.”

