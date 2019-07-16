Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Rapper Tay-K Pleads Guilty To Two Aggravated Robbery Charges

Leave a comment

The Capital murder trial for rapper Tay-K starts in a abrupt way, when he pleads guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery by threats. Still insists he’s not guilty of capital murder through. The jury will decide his fate. Tay-K allegedly robbed and beat down a 65-year-old man in a park before dragging his body to the woods and leaving him there.

Artist_in_jail

Rapper Tay-K Pleads Guilty To Two Aggravated Robbery Charges was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close