Giannis Antekounmpo’s Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 Gets Royal Treatment In ‘Coming To America’ Collection

Milwaukee Bucks superstar and reigning NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first signature sneaker with Nike the Air Zoom Freak 1 is here and already has been featured in a plethora of colorways. Today (July 16), the sportswear giant unveiled the Coming to America collection which features the kicks plus matching apparel.

Despite being born in 1994, the iconic Eddie Murphy comedy which hit theaters in 1988 is the Greek Freak’s favorite movie. So the union between the film and player makes perfect sense and that the collab is officially sanctioned by Paramount Studios. When it drops, kicks enthusiasts can look forward to the sneakers, T-shirt, and cap that are embellished with an animal print design and gold accents. A track jacket and short complete the look that is based on Prince Hakeem’s royal garbs when he first arrived in Queens USA in the film.

Mark your calendars sneaker fans, the Coming To America collection launches on August 2. Like the “All Bros” edition of the shoe, you should definitely expect this collection to sell out very quickly. So make sure you’re you got Nike SNKRS app open and ready to go when that purchase link drops.

Good luck securing your pair on Friday, August 2, you can get a detailed look at the entire Coming To America collection in the gallery below.

Photo: Nike Basketball / Nike

