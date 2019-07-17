Cardi B can check ‘acting’ off of her bucket list as this fall she’ll be co-starring along with Jennifer Lopez in the all female-led movie called Hustlers. Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Constance Wu also come along for the ride.

Watch the trailer and check out our social media to let us know if this is something you plan on dropping a few dollars on this fall!? How do you expect Cardi’s debut acting roll to go?

J Lo, Cardi B Star in 'Hustlers'… Here's the Official Trailer was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

