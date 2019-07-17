Beyoncé Releases Vibrant “Spirit” Video From The Lion King Soundtrack

It was announced that the classic 1994 film, The Lion King would receive a reboot in 2019. The live action remake will hit theaters on July 19th. The highly anticipated film features a star studded cast including Donald Glover, Seth Rogan, James Earl Jones, Alfre Woodard and the Queen Bey!

Related: Beyoncé’s ‘Lion King: The Gift’ Album To Feature Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z & More

Beyoncé not only stars in the movie, but she is the executive producer and curator of the official soundtrack, The Lion King: the Gift. In an ABC special aired on Tuesday night–called The Lion King: Can You Feel the Love Tonight With Robin Roberts– Beyoncé unveiled the new video to her single, “Spirit,” off the soundtrack.

The video features Beyoncé looking amazing in bright vibrant colors and scenes along with clips from the movie. Blue Ivy also makes an appearance. Check all of it out below:

Related: Beyonce Is Nala, But Here’s Who Playing Everyone Else In The Live Action, LION KING

Keep up with the whole Hot 96.3 squad by following us on Instagram @hot963!