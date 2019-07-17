The powerful and devastating Netflix mini-series When They See Us is getting all the shine this Emmy season.

The project — which covers the life of five New York teens who were falsely convicted on rape and assault charges — was nominated for a whopping 16 Emmys.

Helmed by filmmaker extraordinaire Ava DuVernay, the series earned Emmy nods for Jharrel Jerome in Lead Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie and Niecy Nash for Lead Actress in a Limited Series. The show also earned a Best Limited Series nomination.

Although the lead actors are rightfully getting their praise, another standout role came from 17-year-old Asante Blackk who played a young Kevin Richardson. Blackk’s performance as a helpless kid being harassed and interrogated by the police earned him an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nomination.

With his recent recognition, Blackk has a promising career and we’ll definitely be witnessing his talents in the future.

Before Blackk hits megastar status, hit the flip for five facts you might not have known about the stellar performer.

Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They See Us’ Star Asante Blackk was originally published on globalgrind.com

