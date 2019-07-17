Dwight Howard Discusses Rumors About His Sexuality

Dwight Howard was thrust into the spotlight when a man named Masin Elije filed a lawsuit against Dwight Howard for harassment. Elije identifies as a gay man.

According to Masin Elije, him and Dwight started dating after they met at a party, but their relationship was severed by Howard because Howard is legally married. After their alleged relationship, Elije claims that Dwight started harassing him in an attempt to get him to sign a nondisclosure agreement about their relationship.

Around the same time allegations surrounding Howard’s sexuality began to circulate, Howard was reportedly being held out of basketball-related activities due to a piriformis (buttocks muscle) injury.

So as you could imagine, Twitter ran with the situation and the stories of him being gay really took on a life of its’ own.

Howard joined Kristine Leahy and her new show Fair Game to discuss the whole ordeal.

Dwight Howard on allegations of his sexuality: "I'm not gay… It hurt at first to go through it. I sat at home and I was like 'I never want to come outside again.'" pic.twitter.com/yJqJYZm6BT — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_Gifs) July 16, 2019

In the interview, Howard denies the questions about him being homosexual, and even goes as far to say he has never met Elije.

He also talks about how the situation effected him. “It hurt at first to go through it. I sat at home and I was like ‘I never want to come outside again.’”

Howard then said once he sat back and analyzed the situation, he felt liberated because he knew deep down that’s not who we was as a person, and he knew he wasn’t gay.

Last July, Dwight signed a two year $11 million contract with the Washington Wizards. He played in just eight games last season, he had surgery on his back in the summer, and while recovering from that surgery, he injured his hamstring.

Howard was then traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, who are expected to buy him out of his contract sometime before the buyout deadline in March of 2020. Buying him out of his contract would free him to become an unrestricted free agent.

If Howard plays for the Grizzlies this season, it will be his fifth team in five seasons.

