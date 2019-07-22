‘The Chi’ Star Arrested For Cocaine Possession

Although The Chi is a great show with an amazing cast, its seems that the actors’ personal lives are filled with more drama than the actual show. First, Jason Mitchell was accused of inappropriate behavior and later let go from the show. Now, another leading character is some trouble.

Sonja Sohn–who plays the mother of Mitchell’s character on the hit show– is facing several drug charges. According to TMZ, the actress was arrested Sunday in North Carolina for cocaine possession, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police say she was brought in around 2AM then released and bailed out 6 minutes later. She posted a $1,500 bail and will be arraigned on Tuesday.

If you are not a fan of The Chi, you may also recognize Sohn from The Wire where she played Detective Shakima Greggs.

We will update the story as more details become available.

