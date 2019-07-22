Deyjah Harris Quickly Gathered A Fan Who Confronted Her About Not Posting A Birthday Post For Tiny

T.I’s daughter Deyjah Harris has no issue with confronting fans who get out of line with her on social media. This time, the 18-year-old snapped back at a follower who claims she doesn’t have a bond with her stepmother, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, because she did not make a special post for her on her birthday earlier this week.

“Why [you] ain’t post Tiny for her b-day?” the follower wrote. “I get the feeling you really don’t f–k with her.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

See that’s your problem. You think a post equates to the love, admiration, respect, etc that I have for her? While you so busy worrying about why a post THAT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH YOU wasn’t made, I was too busy making sure my gratitude and admiration was shown and expressed with actions,” she responded.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She didn’t stop there. She continued the read by adding, “I mean I’ve literally checked everywhere on my receipt and I have yet to see as to where the hell I bought your opinion at.”

Harris is no stranger to the clapback. She once gave a follower an earful when he called her jail bait for wearing makeup when she was only 17.

“N–gas go to jail because they’re pigs and aren’t right in the head, not because someone is wearing makeup. You think I’m not supposed to wear makeup because of n–gas and their perverted mind?”

SEE ALSO: Congrats! T.I., Ms. Niko & Tiny Celebrate Deyjah Harris’ High School Graduation [PHOTOS]

As for her stepmother’s birthday it seemed to be a beautiful day filled with love and luxurious gifts, courtesy of Mr. Harris of course. Tiny celebrated her birthday on July 14th and was showered with diamonds and also brought on stage at Audiotistic 2019 and serenaded by Tip when he performed “Whatever You Like,” which he said she inspired.

“Happy Birthday Mrs. Harris,” Tip wrote on IG. “We’re all thankful & blessed to have you in our lives , reminding us that Life is for laughter & living!”

Is posting a birthday shoutout on social media a must for your loved ones?

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Follow @TheRSMS

Deyjah Harris Quickly Gathered A Fan Who Confronted Her About Not Posting A Birthday Post For Tiny was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com