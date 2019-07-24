Black Restaurant Week Aims To Shine A Light On Black Culinary Arts [VIDEO]

Get the hottest hip-hop news sent straight to your phone by joining the Hot 96.3 text club! Text SQUAD to 60796.

Black Restaurant Week is committed to the education and awareness of the Black Culinary Industry. The company got its start in Houston but are branching out to other cities to highlight more people of color in the culinary industry. This is the first year that they have brought the model to Indianapolis and they teamed up with the National Urban League Conference to make it all happen.

Ashmac sat down with two of the founders–Warren Luckett & Falayn Ferrell— of Black Restaurant Week to discuss the company, why they are passionate about the Black Culinary Industry, and their favorite Indiana restaurants.

Check out more from Black Restaurant Week here. Also, take a look at the full National Urban League Conference schedule here.