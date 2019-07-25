Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The Return Of “Insecure”

HBOs Insecure Block Party

Source: Josh Blanchard / FilmMagic for HBO

“Insecure” is thee show of the summer. So when HBO n’nem announced that the show would not return until 2020. Folks were hurt. What were we supposed to watch and discuss as a community? It seems like real life mess.

But thankfully, Issa hasn’t completely stranded us.

Recently, during a press tour for Television Critics Association, where Issa Rae was there promoting “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” She gave the people an update about her first HBO baby, “Insecure.”

The writers are in the middle of scripting this season and will start shooting in September. So it’s coming. Also, the fourth season will contain ten episodes, as opposed to the eight we’ve been getting for the past three seasons.

No word if they’ll also be longer than 30 minutes like the fans have been requesting.

The postponment was a result of the various projects that took both Issa Rae and Natasha Rothwell away from the writer’s room.

Since the last season, Rothwell has been attached to several projects including “Star vs. The Forces of Evil,” “DuckTales,” Limited Partners, Sonic the Hedgehog, Wonder Woman 1984, and Wyrm.

In addition to “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Issa has been busy producing and starring in The Lovebirds. She also lent her acting talent to Little, The Photograph, Empress of Serenity, and American Princess. The Photograph and The Lovebirds are set to be released next year so we’ll be seeing much more of Issa.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

