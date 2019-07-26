This Indiana Teen Turned A Devastating Loss Into Positive Movement

Some of us may know the pain of losing someone to gun violence. It can be a sudden and unexpected loss leaving many of us devastated after. But this young Indiana native turned his loss into a better cause to help other young people.

After losing a friend to gun violence, 17-year-old Brandon Warren was thrust into the spotlight and decided to make something great despite losing a close friend. Soon after his friend’s passing, Warren founded his own non-profit, We LIVE Incorporated, which is dedicated to preventing youth violence not only in Indiana but all across the United States.

Warren, now 19 and a student at Ball State University, published his first book titled B Inspired and continues to uplift and empower young people. B-Swift talked with Warren and here is what he had to say:

For more information on Brandon and his work visit https://www.btheinspired.com/

