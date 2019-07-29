Kim Kardashian Working On A Prison Documentary

Kim Kardashian West is making a documentary on prison reform for Oxygen. The documentary called “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project”, will follow as Kardashian West travels to a correctional treatment facility in Washington D.C. According to Oxygen, the documentary will focus on programs that aim to offer higher education courses to those incarcerated. They have not announced a release date but say the documentary will be about 2 hours long

Since 2018, Kim has been working to help inmates who were first-time nonviolent drug offenders. According to CNN she has quietly freed over a dozen inmates, with the first being Alice Marie Johnson.

Kim took to social media to share the news and to express what she hopes people will gain from it.

We filmed a documentary I am working on that will be out on @oxygen and I hope you will learn about the justice system the way I have. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 27, 2019

