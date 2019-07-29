News & Gossip
Kim Kardashian Working On A Prison Documentary

The Girls' Lounge Dinner At Advertising Week 2016

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Kim Kardashian West is making a documentary on prison reform for Oxygen. The documentary called “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project”, will follow as Kardashian West travels to a correctional treatment facility in Washington D.C. According to Oxygen, the documentary will focus on programs that aim to offer higher education courses to those incarcerated. They have not announced a release date but say the documentary will be about 2 hours long

Since 2018, Kim has been working to help inmates who were first-time nonviolent drug offenders. According to CNN she has quietly freed over a dozen inmates, with the first being Alice Marie Johnson.

Kim took to social media to share the news and to express what she hopes people will gain from it.

