Kim Kardashian West is making a documentary on prison reform for Oxygen. The documentary called “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project”, will follow as Kardashian West travels to a correctional treatment facility in Washington D.C. According to Oxygen, the documentary will focus on programs that aim to offer higher education courses to those incarcerated. They have not announced a release date but say the documentary will be about 2 hours long
Related: Kim Kardashian Visits Inmates In Correctional Treatment Facility In Southeast D.C.
Since 2018, Kim has been working to help inmates who were first-time nonviolent drug offenders. According to CNN she has quietly freed over a dozen inmates, with the first being Alice Marie Johnson.
Related: Kim Kardashian and White House Working Together to Free A$AP Rocky
Kim took to social media to share the news and to express what she hopes people will gain from it.
View this post on Instagram
Last week I was so moved by Dr. @marcmhoward , a Georgetown professor who teaches a course inside of a Washington DC prison where these men and women can get Georgetown credit. I met so many amazing people that can’t wait to share their stories with you. We filmed a documentary I am working on that will be out on @oxygen and I hope you will learn about the justice system the way I have.
Will you be tuned in? Let us know in the comments
Kim Kardashian Working On A Prison Documentary was originally published on tlcnaptown.com