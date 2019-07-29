Texting is one of the easiest forms of communication. You can send a quick message while working out, in the office, or on the run. Even though texting gets a bad wrap for being one of the lower forms of relationship building, it can be super convenient when you want to just send out some flirty vibes to a current or potential boo. Plus, it alleviates the pressure of on the spot sexinesss.
“Texting allows you to craft your best flirt without distractions and without the anticipation of seeing an instantaneous reaction,” Fran Greene, licensed clinical social worker and author of The Secret Rules of Flirting Elite Daily.
“You can add, delete, and even get a friend’s opinion if you need another set of eyes- all before you hit send.”
Now, you do have to have a bit more tact over text, because in the absence of facial expressions or body language, it can be harder to convey what you want to say.
“Having a warm body smack in front of you gives you lots of nonverbal cues that are nonexistent when you’re flirting via texting,” Greene explained.
But, with the help of emojis and gifs, you can beef up your text conversation to make it a little more juicy.
“Well-placed emojis and GIFs add excitement,” Greene said. “They’re intended to express your feelings without using words and can turn a dull text into a fabulous one. That perfect emoji will melt the heart of your crush.”
But stay away from a generic “WYD” or “sup” text.
“It comes across as lazy and indifferent, and your crush will not feel valued or special,” Green said of the short communication.
While you should expand your initiation to more than one word, make sure you only send a few sentences at once.
“Limit your text to a few sentences at most, then await your crush’s response,” Greene advised. “It’s a lot like a great tennis match, a lot of back and forth.”
This story was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.
Textual Healing: The Best Way To Flirt Via Text, According To Experts was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com