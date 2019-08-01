Aoki Lee Simmons Shares Her Thoughts: “I’m Sensitive To White Girls”

Kimora Lee Simmons’ daughters have grown up before our eyes. They have went from the cute little girls walking the runway at their mom’s fashion shows to now be young mature adults.

Simmons’ youngest daughter Aoki Lee Simmons has never been afraid to speak her mind or feelings on social media. Whether its defending her big sister, Ming, or speaking on racist issues she has faced at school, Aoki Lee has proven she has a voice. Now, she’s sharing her thoughts and feelings on White girls.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Simmons wrote:

“I am sensitive to white girls. When they get the boys, the jobs, the things I wanted. Even if they don’t get them! those rare times, they never wonder if it is because of the color of their skin. And I am left to wonder if I lost out, because of mine. I am sensitive to white girls. Or perhaps the word is jealous! So aware of them, when they walk through the world free from those kind of doubts. One less thing on their shoulders. One less worry to bear. I am sensitive FOR white girls. For the doubts we all face, the glass ceilings we all try to break, the discriminations we all fight. But I can’t help but wonder about white girls. How does it feel to not constantly be told, you are not beautiful or not enough, in this hurtful world.”

In the caption for the post, she wrote, “Summer of writing snippets! (Love to all my sisters of all colors so don’t take this one the wrong way.”

Although she deleted this piece, she shared others on topics, including humility, happiness, and God.

Source: madamenoire.com.