50 Cent Wins Another $4K In Teairra Mari Lawsuit

Teairra Mari is being ordered to pay an additional four thousand dollars for not paying 50 Cent. A judge ordered the Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star to pay the “Candy Shop” rapper 30-thousand dollars at the top of the year, which 50 says she has yet to pay back in February.

Mari reportedly asked the judge to deny the $4K sanction because of the mogul’s cyber bullying, but that didn’t work out in her favor.

