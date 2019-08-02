Radio One Exclusives
Lamar Odom Has A New Boo? [PHOTOS]

Lakers Lamar Odom is jovial during the shoot around before the start of the game against the Philad

Source: Gina Ferazzi / Getty

Lamar Odom is looking good and showing off his new fitness boo!

Her name is Sabrina Parr and she is a fitness guru based on her social media. The couple posted a photo to their respective Instagram pages on Friday morning with the caption “What we have is much more than they can see”

It looks like Odom is moving on and doing better! Check out more photos of his new boo!

 

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Lamar Odom Has A New Boo? [PHOTOS] was originally published on wtlcfm.com

