Future & 2 Chainz Dropping The Hardest Song In The World?

Future and 2 Chainz have each respectfully collaborated with a lot of artist throughout their careers; however not with each other. One might even think the two may have had beef the way they have not linked up. But, they don’t and word is they are dropping new music together soon.

Related: 2 Chainz Calls Out Nike After New Sneaker Is Released

2 Chainz took to social media to address alleged “beef” and that they have been working on new music. In fact, the song represents the two coming from the streets and not having hate on one another.

See Also: Ciara Explains Why She Split From Future on ‘Red Table Talk’

People thought me and Bru had a problem w/ each other which is not true. We have some the same street connections and spoke alot behind closed doors! This song I'm droppin #DEADMANWALKING a celebration for the streets. 2 hustlas who made it out the mud w/o hating on each other! pic.twitter.com/5GsQqhHM4E — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) July 30, 2019

2 Chainz then posted on Instagram that this song will be the “hardest song in the world.” Future adds, the collaboration has been “long overdue.”

What y’all think? Would you enjoy a full collab project from the two?