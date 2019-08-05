Can We Expect A Saweetie & Quavo Album? The Icy Rapper Shares Her Thoughts

After pushing back the start of her rap career to obtain a degree from The University of Southern California, Bay Area native, Saweetie debuted her first hit single, “Icy Girl” in 2017. After much success with the single, Saweetie released her EP, High Maintenance shortly after. Fast forward to 2019 and the rapper has released several hits including the summer anthem, “My Type.”

Related: Saweetie on New Music & How She Started Dating Quavo [VIDEO]

Currently on tour with Cardi B, Saweetie stopped through the studio to chat with Ashmac. She shared her self care regimen, what tour life has taught her, and if fans can expect an album from her and Quavo.

Related: Quavo Says “Stop Comparing Us Please!!!”