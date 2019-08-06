Will Destiny’s Child Be Reuniting In 2020?

Destiny’s Child fans, get your coins ready, a tour is coming!

According to Cosmopolitan Magazine; Beyoncé, Kelly, and Michelle are working on reuniting for a tour in 2020.

After 15 years of working on their solo careers, sources close to the trio say Beyoncé has been secretly planning a U.S. and European tour for the group. The tour would celebrate the the 20th anniversary of the group being formed with the three members.

The source says all three are in and the tour came from the suggestion of Beyoncé. The source also added,“She saw the success of the Spice Girls tour and wants to replicate that — but far bigger and better.”

After their mini reunion at Beyoncé’s Coachella performance, we can’t wait to see what a full on tour would look like.