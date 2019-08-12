Jason Mitchell Finally Comes Clean

Well we’ve all been wondering whats going to happen to Showtime’s hit series “The Chi” and honestly I’m not sure when it comes on television anymore.

It was announced about Jason Mitchell had multiple alleged cases against him, but he never released a statement. Until now…

“Jason Mitchell is finally speaking out. As previously reported a Showtime exec said Friday that Mitchell’s character on “The Chi” will be killed off in the new season. This comes after Mitchell was dropped from the show as well as Netflix’s “Desperados” and UTA; management company, Authentic Talent & Literary Management for alleged sexual misconduct.

According to Jason himself, however, people shouldn’t “believe what they read in the media.” – bossip

“I think it’s time to make a statement. To everyone commenting without any knowledge of what’s going please stop…and to all my supporters I appreciate you all and I’m sorry I will no longer be in (“The Chi”)..but don’t believe what you read in the media or this fake a** post,” wrote Mitchell in an IG comments section.”

well … what do you believe?

Also On Hot 96.3: