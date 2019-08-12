ITS ABOUT TIME: Missy Elliott To Receive Video Vanguard Award

I just want to know what took SO LONG for Missy to get this award. We all know Missy has been a trendsetter and pioneer of music. Its only right she finally receives such an honor.

“It’s the VMA’s highest honor, and one that has gone to a bevy of iconic musical acts since it was created in 1984 like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, U2, Pink, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Kanye West, The Rolling Stones, Janet Jackson, Madonna, David Bowie, and just last year, Jennifer Lopez.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” Bruce Gillmer, Viacom’s head of music and music talent said in a statement. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

Elliott will also perform on the show, in her first VMA appearance since 2003.MTV did not say which song(s) Elliott would be singing on the show, but with a legacy that spans three decades, she has a lot to choose from.

The only female rapper to have six studio albums certified platinum —including her debut 1997 album Supa Dupa Fly and her 2002 LP Under Construction — Elliott has topped the charts as a lead artist on a number of hit songs, including “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” “Lose Control,” “WTF (Where They From),” “Gossip Folks,” “The Rain,” “4 My People,” and “One Minute Man.” – LBS

Also On Hot 96.3: