Trina’s Team Calls Out Nicki Minaj

Its been amazing to see all of today’s female artists coming together. Especially Nicki with some of out favorites like Megan Thee Stallion and Trina. You may have been looking forward to a video with THA BADDEST B***H and The Barbie… but will that day ever come.

“Taking to Instagram on Monday (Aug. 12), Reginald Saunders, an A&R executive for Trina’s Rockstarr Music Group, called Minaj a “deceiver and manipulator.” While he didn’t reveal the exact reason for his frustration, it stems from Trina and Nicki’s collaboration “BAPS” off Trina’s album The One .

“I want to address the issue so bad about this #BAPS record and VIDEO and it’s taking everything inside of me to remain quiet,” he said. “This isn’t the first time @nickiminaj has pulled this stunt and trust me it’s cool. I can’t get over how fake people can be for a Lil fame , likes and followers.”

He added, “when everyone tried to warn me I still gave her the benefit of the doubt. I can’t wait to see how all of this is about to play out because you can’t stop karmas reign, shame on you .. I mostly feel sorry for the #barbs because they have no clue of the deceiver and manipulator their leader is.”

Saunders said he will speak more about the issue in an upcoming interview. He also seemed to insinuate that Minaj didn’t do enough to promote the record. “Don’t do a song with me and then you can’t perform it when it’s time to do a show,” he said. “Don’t do a song with me when it’s time to do the video, you can’t be fully supportive. Don’t do a song with me if you can’t post it on your page.” – Rap Up

will this be addressed on Queen Radio???

