Moneybagg Yo Wants To Tap Into Other Music Genres? [VIDEO]

Memphis rapper, Moneybagg Yo just released the third installment of his Heartless series, 43VA HEARTLESS and is wrapping up a multi-city tour with Wiz Khalifa.

He is known for his southern raps and turn up music, but what else does Moneybagg see for his career? In an exclusive interview with Ashmac, Moneybagg chats about being on tour with Wiz Khalifa, reaching new audiences, what other music genres he would like to tap into, and the details of his upcoming movie, 24 Hours.

