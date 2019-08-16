What's Hot
Wale Shows Off His Moonwalk In New Video, “On Chill” Featuring Jeremih

2015 Essence Music Festival - Day 3

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Wale and Jeremih dropped a smooth summer jam with “On Chill.” In the song the two talk about being in a hectic relationship with a woman and just wanting to chill for the moment.

Thursday, the raper released the video to the hit song. In the video , Wale can be seen–rocking some summer vibrant looks, chilling, chilling poolside, and even showing off his dance moves with a Michael Jackson moonwalk. Check it all out.

Along with a new record and video, Wale also announced he would also be embarking on a multi-city tour entitled “Everything Is Fine.” The tour will start in September and span over a month’s time.

Wale is back from his hiatus!

