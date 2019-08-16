Wale Shows Off His Moonwalk In New Video, “On Chill” Featuring Jeremih

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Breaking News, And Contests Sent To Your Phone. Text SQUAD to 60796 to join!

Wale and Jeremih dropped a smooth summer jam with “On Chill.” In the song the two talk about being in a hectic relationship with a woman and just wanting to chill for the moment.

Thursday, the raper released the video to the hit song. In the video , Wale can be seen–rocking some summer vibrant looks, chilling, chilling poolside, and even showing off his dance moves with a Michael Jackson moonwalk. Check it all out.

Along with a new record and video, Wale also announced he would also be embarking on a multi-city tour entitled “Everything Is Fine.” The tour will start in September and span over a month’s time.

From One of the greatest of all time . The #EVERYTHINGisFINETOUR pic.twitter.com/4K0PFsEqIA — Wale (@Wale) August 14, 2019

Wale is back from his hiatus!