Normani Is Giving Us Early 2000 Vibes In New Video, “Motivation”

Normani released the video to her song, “Motivation,” Thursday night and people are loving how she pays homage to some of our favorite videos from the 2000s.

“Motivation” comes off Normani’s highly anticipated debut album and is taking us back to the early 2000s. In the video she mimics iconic looks from some of our favorite videos including–Jennifer Lopez’s “I’m Real,” Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love,” and Omarion’s “Touch.” She even starts the video with a clip from the classic show, 106 & Park. Can you say #TBT

We aren’t the only ones feeling this video, fans and other celebs are expressing their love for Normani via social media.

Let me be your Motivation!! Loved it babe!! https://t.co/wiid5g7rqM — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) August 16, 2019

Y’all don’t understand. I cried watching this video of Normani re-making scenes from videos I grew up watching — just with more chocolate girls. This would have meant everything to me. I’m so so thankful this generation has @Normani . #Motivation — Dani Kwateng-Clark (@danikwateng) August 16, 2019

Normani is definitely having a goof Friday!

