Kheprw Institute hosts Hip-Hop & Education Forum

Hip-hop music has grown from it’s humble grassroots beginnings on the streets of New York City to become one of the most impactful musical genres on the planet. From fashion, film and other arenas, hip-hop has influenced so many things but can hip-hop also positively influence our education system?

Kheprw Institute (KI), is a community organization that works to create a more just, equitable, human-centered world by nurturing youth and young adults to be leaders, critical thinkers and doers who see the people in any community as the most valuable assets and are committed to working with marginalized communities to bring about change that leads to empowered self-sustainable communities.

On August 25, they will host the Hip-Hop & Education forum from 3-5:00 p.m. at 546 E. 17th Street.

Panelists include: Diop Adisa (Hip Hop Artist & Community Activist), Dr. Lasana Kazembe, Ph.D. (Assistant Professor, IUPUI), Terrence “TC” Muhammad (Community Outreach Manager, Hip Hop Caucus), Tatjana Rebelle (Founder, VOCAB). Conversation will be moderated by educator Khalil Mwaafrika.

Click here for exclusive interview with host Ebony Chappel and guests Diop Adisa and Khalil Mwaafrika.

