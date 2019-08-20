New Music? Rihanna Gives Hope To The Navy…

This is not a drill. New music from Rihanna might be on the way.

On Saturday (Aug. 17), Rihanna allegedly registered a new song with music publisher, BMI. The song is entitled “Private Loving” and was written by Rihanna and dancehall artist, Demarco. Although Rihanna has yet to confirm the track, Demarco reacted to the post on social media, which makes Rih’s fans believe that the single might be legit.

Back in May, during an interview with T Magazine, Rihanna confirmed that she was working on a reggae album. The album will serve as the follow-up to her LP ANTI, which released to streaming platforms three years ago. While speaking on her forthcoming project, Rihanna stated that she couldn’t decide on an album title. Thanks to the Navy, however, Rih might go with R9.

“So far it’s just been R9, thanks to the Navy,” Rihanna stated. “I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this ‘R9, R9, when is R9coming out?’ How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?”

Check out the new hints regarding new music from Rihanna below.

🚨 A new song called "Private Loving" has been registered on BMI. The song is written by Rihanna and Demarco (Jamaican dancehall/reggae artist) #R9 pic.twitter.com/b9rr6bndc5 — Rihanna News (@Rihanna2) August 17, 2019

Originally reported by Revolt.tv

