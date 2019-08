Singer and actress posted this tweet.

Last night I was having so much fun at the club, dancing, getting lit.. and my girl turns to me and says “I can see in your eyes you’re sad” and I wonder how many other people notice — TINASHE (@Tinashe) August 17, 2019

Instead of trolling and making jokes like people normally do. Did anyone check to see if she was ok?

Mental health is wealth.

but why couldn’t her friend tell her this when they were leaving the club. Don’t have me in the middle dance floor ready to break down sis.

Also On Hot 96.3: