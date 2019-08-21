Web War: Marvel And Sony Discuss Future Of Web Slinger…

Will Marvel Studios and Sony Entertainment stop working together on Spider-Man movies? As of Tuesday, the future for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man seemed murky. A statement sent to CNET seems to confirm the issue focuses on Marvel super producer Kevin Feige’s involvement in upcoming Spider-Man movies.

Deadline reported that a high-level dispute between the two companies means Marvel Studios President Feige won’t produce any more Spider-Man films, and that Marvel will no longer be involved in the Spidey movie universe.

Marvel didn’t return a request for comment. A Sony representative suggested the issue was over production credits. Sources say negotiations are ongoing.

More recently, in a statement sent to CNET, a Sony representative confirmed Disney’s reluctance to have Feige serve as a producer on Sony-led Spider-Man movies was a major part of the issue.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” the spokesperson said. “We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film.”

Feige is the producer often thought to be the mastermind behind the massive success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sony’s representative echoed that, saying Sony was “grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

The Sony rep also stated they hoped things might “change in the future.”

https://www.cnet.com/news/sony-comments-on-spider-man-possibly-leaving-the-marvel-cinematic-universe/

(Source: Cnet)

Also On Hot 96.3: