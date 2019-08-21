Swae Lee Announces New Album

Before going on tour in September with Post Malone, Swae Lee let it be known new music is on the way.

In a recent interview Swae Lee shared, “I’m about to drop my album before tour. Me and Post Malone, we going on tour next month, a whole U.S. tour, three month tour. I’m just putting out new music, rolling out right now,” Swae said. “I started when I just put them two singles out. Thats my rollout for that album,” – HNHH

Until we get a release date, he did drop a new track with Drake. If you missed it take a listen

You feeling it or nah?

