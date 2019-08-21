Goals! Reginae Carter Purchases First Home at The Age of 20

View this post on Instagram
Today is a big day for me ! At the age of 20 years old , I just got the keys to my own house 🤗 I’m a homeowner now 🎊so blessed and thankful ! This process was the most tedious process I’ve ever had to be apart of in my life lol but I’m so glad it’s finally over ! Big thanks to @b_luxurious for helping me find my dream home 🤗 house warming coming soon ! Imma need MTV cribs to come holla at me lol ! #sohappy #blessed
Lil Wayne and Toya Wright must be proud of their twenty year old daughter because she is officially a homeowner! Purchasing a home is not an easy task no matter who you are. But, it’s also important. Can you say equity?! Good for Reginae!
Check out Reginae with her keys and a big smile right after her big purchase!