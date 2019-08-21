What's Hot
Goals! Reginae Carter Purchases First Home at The Age of 20

 

Lil Wayne and Toya Wright must be proud of their twenty year old daughter because she is officially a homeowner! Purchasing a home is not an easy task no matter who you are.  But,  it’s also important.  Can you say equity?! Good for Reginae!

Check out Reginae with her keys and a big smile right after her big purchase!

