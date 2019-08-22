Tee Grizzley’s Manager Dies After Shooting….

Rapper Tee Grizzley was the target of a drive-by-shooting on Tuesday evening in Detroit.

According to TMZ, Detroit law enforcement say that a gunman pulled up to Grizzley’s Cadillac Escalade and opened fire as the rapper was getting out of the passenger side. Tee Grizzley’s manager, and aunt, Jobina Brown, was in the backseat and was struck on her left side. Brown was rushed to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

For more on this story click below:

https://revolt.tv/stories/2019/08/21/celebrities-react-tee-grizzley-shooting-070049a11a

