Missy Elliott Is Dropping New Feel Good Dance Music!

Missy Elliot is having a great 2019! First, MTV announced they would be honoring the singer, songwriter, and producer with a well deserved Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 VMAs. Now, she is releasing a new project!

Missy surprised fans and announced on Instagram that she would be dropping a collection of new songs. Iconology will be released at midnight on Thursday. She says the new music will have throwback vibes and be something to make you want to dance!

Lets get our dancing shoes on and get ready for this new music.

