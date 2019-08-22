Missy Elliott Is Dropping New Feel Good Dance Music!

Missy Elliot is having a great 2019! First, MTV announced they would be honoring the singer, songwriter, and producer with a well deserved Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 VMAs. Now, she is releasing a new project!
Missy surprised fans and announced on Instagram that she would be dropping a collection of new songs. Iconology will be released at midnight on Thursday. She says the new music will have throwback vibes and be something to make you want to dance!
This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful. THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! So, I have a SURPRISE for you… let’s continue the celebration at midnight tonight…I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #Iconology
Lets get our dancing shoes on and get ready for this new music.